Maumee Summer Fair celebrates 45 years with food, music and art

The annual event will bring back old traditions and offer activities new to 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story about a previous year's Maumee Summer Fair that aired on Aug. 9, 2019.

Maumee's annual summer fair will return for its 45th year on Aug. 12 and 13, bringing with it a variety of uptown favorites, as well as several things new to 2022.

As with previous years, the fair will occupy the first blocks of Dudley and Wayne on both the east and west sides of Conant Street. The fair will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, during which 11 Maumee restaurants will be serving their fare, including famous local ice cream spot Jackie's Depot.

Per a press release, other types of cuisine will include pizza, Mexican food, BBQ, burgers, seafood and more. Both days will feature a "Kids Fun Zone" with games, inflatables and activities for children, while a 21-and-older lot party on West Dudley will offer live music and adult beverages until midnight.

For those in need something more family-oriented for adults and children alike, the city will be debuting a new event for 2022. Visitors can watch a free family-friendly movie on an outdoor 32-foot screen at East Wayne and Gibbs at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's festivities will keep the food and add a multitude of other activities and events. Vendors will display arts and crafts for sale and a classic car & truck show will make its return. New for 2022 is the inclusion of the Performance Dogs of Ohio who, from noon to 2 p.m., will perform tricks on East Dudley and Gibbs.

A character "meet and greet" will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include local sports mascots such as Muddy the Mudhen and BGSU's Freddy and Frieda Falcon, as well as costumed characters Spiderman and the Snow Queen from Laurels Princess Parties.

While Saturday's activities and art vendors will wrap up around 5 p.m., "The Taste of Maumee" food vendors will remain until 11 p.m.; additionally, live music and the 21 and over beer garden will stay open until midnight.