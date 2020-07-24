The park will only be open on weekends beginning in the second half of August

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point Amusement Park is cutting back its operating hours, after already opening months later than expected for the 2020 summer season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Beginning in mid-August, the park will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with the updated hours expected to be effective through September.

The park announced the change on Friday morning, sharing its updated operating calendar on its website.

The change takes effect the week beginning Monday, August 17, when the park will be closed.

The park will reopen that week on Friday, August 21, with hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Friday through Sunday.

That schedule remains in effect through the rest of the regular 2020 season, with the exception of the very last day currently on the schedule for this year.

The park is also currently scheduled to be open on Monday, September 7, also from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The calendar on Cedar Point's website does not extend through October, so it's not known at this time whether Halloweekends has been affected by this schedule change, or COVID-19 concerns.

3News reached out to Cedar Point as is awaiting a reply regarding why the change has been made, and whether Halloweekends remains on the calendar.