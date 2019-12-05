wtol.com would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow
LIVE
40
Toledo, OH
Toledo Weather Summary: 40 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
WTOL Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation World
Health
Politics
Life
Community
11 Investigates
Weather & Traffic
First Alert Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Delays & Closings
Delay/Closings Log-in
Skycams
Off the Radar
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Latest Sports
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
Shows
Leading Edge
TV Listings
Your Day
Features
#11together
Ask The Expert
Back to School HQ
Call 11 for Action
Contests
Family Focus
Go 419
Health Track 11
Lights Before Christmas
Race for the Cure
Recipes
St. Jude Dream Home
Stretching Your Dollar
Verify
Vote Now
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Internships
Meet the Team
Newsletter
RSS Feeds
© 2019 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.
go 419 best holiday lights
Click here
to load this Caspio
Cloud Database
Click here
to load this Caspio
Cloud Database
Featured
Michigan Marching Band hits the right notes with dedicated members
SPORTS
TPS preschoolers love their candy on Halloween!
LOCAL
Cancer survivor sets swimming record
HEARTWARMING
Crazy pizza in New York
PRODUCERS-PICKS
Firefighters clipped by hydroplaning trailer
PRODUCERS-PICKS
Secretive U.S. Air Force Spacecraft Has Been Orbiting Earth for a Record 719 Days and We Don't Know Exactly What It's Doing Up There
AMAZE-LAB
Incredible Maps Light Up the Urban Areas of Our World
AMAZE-LAB
Bill Nye's LightSail 2 Successfully Deploys Giant Solar Sail in Orbit
AMAZE-LAB
Hubble Captures Spectacular Spiral Galaxy with 'Near-Perfect Symmetry'
AMAZE-LAB
'Moon Trees' May Grow in Your City From Seeds That Went to Space
AMAZE-LAB
Supermassive Black Holes May Have Formed Over A Brief Period, Then Stopped Suddenly
AMAZE-LAB
Ohio proposal would put 17% tax on vaping products
LOCAL
Local
Lenawee County WWII veteran honored at Michigan state Capitol
Purple Heart recipient Frank Dick served in General Patton's Blue Ridge Mountain Boys at the Battle of the Bulge. He was a former superintendent at Sylvania schools.
LOCAL
Updated:
18 minutes ago
Former Napoleon councilman, current BGSU adjunct professor asks for US representative hanging on Twitter
BGSU has spoken out against the tweet, but also noted the comment is protected by First Amendment and university policy.
LOCAL
Updated:
42 minutes ago
Play
In the market for 10 Lords a-Leaping? The '12 Days of Christmas' gifts will set you back about $39K, PNC says
The increase is about $68 more than last year for the cost of all of the items, despite a significant drop in the cost of turtle doves.
LOCAL
Featured Galleries
PHOTOS: Toledo Police put a smile on kids' face at ProMedica Childrens Hospital
LOCAL
BGSU Falcons break losing streak in the 'Battle of I-75'
LOCAL
PHOTOS: Sylvania Township crash
LOCAL
PHOTOS: The Legendary Dick Berry
LOCAL
WARNING: PHOTOS MAY BE DISTURBING - Humane Society of Sandusky asks for donations to cover veterinary expenses of seized animals
LOCAL
OSHP troopers meet newborn baby of woman they saved from bus crash
LOCAL
Banana draped with duct tape sells for $150,000 at Florida art show
PRODUCERS-PICKS
What to do if you get a surprise medical bill
HEALTH
Alanis Morissette bringing 2020 tour to Blossom Music Center
MUSIC
'There are no age requirements to make a difference' | 9-year-old runs for kids with cancer
PRODUCERS-PICKS
Friday night sky to feature brilliant rendezvous of the moon and Saturn
ACCUWEATHER
Columbus hotel gets new sign because people kept prying the 'M' off
SPORTS
Jobs
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Caption Procedures
© 2019 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.