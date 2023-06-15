Damage from likely tornado reported in Point Place Thursday evening

Tornado warnings have been issued for Lucas, Monroe, Erie, Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca County at different times Thursday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple tornadoes have damaged Point Place and other portions of northwest Ohio Thursday evening, according to the WTOL 11 Weather Team.

Reports of severe storm damage are coming in after a line of severe storms and a likely tornado went through Thursday evening.

Damage from high wind and hail is being reported after the storm, which passed shortly after 6 p.m..

WTOL 11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Vickers said a likely tornado struck Point Place. Officials also have reports of tornadoes on the ground near Oak Harbor and near Fremont, Vickers said.

"We fully expect we're going to confirm tornadoes tonight, folks," Vickers said. "We've had several instances this evening."

Authorities urged residents in the effected areas of north Toledo to stay in their homes even as the active storm moved out of the area. No injuries have been reported, but officials still are assessing the situation in Point Place.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department asked Point Place residents to stay home. Emergency vehicles were not able to get through streets in the neighborhood, officials said.

As the storms were passing through the region, the National Weather Service issued brief tornado warnings for both northeast Lucas County and Monroe County, Mich.. Warnings were subsequently issued for Erie, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca and Huron counties Thursday evening as the storms moved east.

Utility companies report outages affecting 9,000 customers in Lucas County, 4,200 customers in in Ottawa County, 1,900 customers in Sandusky County and 1,200 customers in Erie County. An updated list of active power outages can be found here.

"This is a super-cell thunderstorm that has been producing very large hail," Vickers said. "We've had reports of baseball-sized and softball-sized hail."

