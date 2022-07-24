Nearly 70,000 without power in Michigan after severe storms

Consumers Energy estimates there are around 66,800 Michiganders waking up in the dark Sunday morning.

MICHIGAN, USA — Strong and severe thunderstorms rolled through West Michigan late last night into early this morning, leaving tens of thousands without power.

The storms started out in southeastern Wisconsin around 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday night. They rolled across the lake, first hitting the lakeshore. Much of West Michigan was under a severe thunderstorm watch, or even a warning, as the storms got closer.

The storms came with winds estimated to be up to 70 mph and plenty of lightning as well.

In the wake of the storms, many people will be cleaning up to branches and limbs that were downed throughout West Michigan.

Here's a look at the Consumers Energy outage map in Michigan:

The storms have not run their course. There remains a chance for severe storms again Sunday morning in West Michigan.

We could see several hours of heavy rainfall around West Michigan with this second wave of thunderstorms, which could lead to some potential flooding, especially in lower lying areas and those that usually flood in heavy rainfall.

Severe weather is less likely with these storms, but an isolated strong thunderstorm is still possible. Stay weather aware by following the 13 On Your Side weather page for updates.

