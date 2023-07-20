ALERT DAY BLOG | Severe Weather moves through Toledo region Thursday

Severe thunderstorms with a chance of hail, gusty wind and possible tornadoes are expected to move through the WTOL 11 viewing area Thursday afternoon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video features live stream weather graphics and radar. It does not contain audio.

The WTOL 11 Weather Team is forecasting strong to severe storms Thursday evening, bringing winds up to 70 mph, hail and even the chance for tornadoes.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's ALERT DAY thunderstorms, including watches, warnings, storm damage and more.

This blog will be updated throughout the day as conditions develop.

Cancellations

The severe weather has prompted organizers to cancel several events Thursday:

- Jazz in the Garden concert at Toledo Botanical Garden has been canceled because of the storms forecast for this afternoon.

- Whitehouse Summer Concert Series event is canceled. As of this time, there is no rescheduled date but organizers are looking into the possibility for a future event. Please stay tuned to the Village’s social media, emails and website for any information should it become available.

Latest forecast

The latest data indicates strong to severe storms will arrive between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Strong are likely to be the largest threat in Thursday's storm, potentially causing power outages and damage across the area.

Severe thunderstorm watches issued for southeast Michigan

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm watches for Monroe and Lenawee Counties ahead of Thursday's expected storms. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement has been issued for northwest Ohio.

Storm threat upgraded to "Enhanced"

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the storm risk for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan to "enhanced."

According to the Storm Prediction Center, enhanced storm risk means forecasters have a "high confidence" that several storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail and/or tornadoes. These storms are similar to intense storms the area may experience only once or twice per year.

There is now an ENHANCED RISK of severe thunderstorms for our area. An enhanced risk is 3 out of 5 on the severe level scale.



Threats include VERY LARGE Hail over 2” in diameter, damaging winds over 70 mph and isolated tornadoes! Be weather aware. Greatest risk after 4 pm. pic.twitter.com/8SEP2QIh59 — Chris Vickers (@ChrisWTOL) July 20, 2023

