FORECAST: Ian becomes Category 1 hurricane again, takes aim at southeastern coast

Parts of Florida are still receiving heavy rain and tropical storm conditions. A hurricane warning has been issued for the entire coast of South Carolina.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ian has once again become a hurricane Thursday evening as it emerges over the Atlantic. It has caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula since making landfall, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory, Category 1 storm Hurricane Ian was located about 240 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, with a north-northeast movement at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 75 mph.

The NHC says Ian will approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday.

The storm could slightly strengthen before landfall Friday.

Ian made originally landfall as a Category 4 storm around 3:05 p.m. along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa, the NHC said. It had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, with even higher gusts.

At 4:35 p.m., Ian made a second landfall — a mainland landfall — south of Punta Gorda as a Category 4 storm packing 145-mph winds.

Storm surge warning:

Flagler/Volusia Line to Cape Fear

Neuse River

St. Johns River

Hurricane warning:

Savannah River to Cape Fear

Tropical storm warning:

Vero Beach Florida to Savannah River

Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico Sound

Storm surge watch:

North of Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico River

Cape Fear River

Hurricane watch:

Flagler/Volusia County Line to the Savannah River

East of Cape Fear to Surf City

See the National Hurricane Center's "cone of uncertainty" above. It represents the probable track of the center of a tropical cyclone — note that impacts from a tropical system do occur away from the center and outside the cone.

The storm is forecast to emerge back over open water as a tropical storm and retain this 60-65 mph strength before making landfall in Georgia or South Carolina.