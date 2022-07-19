South Toledo residents express support for Anthony Wayne Trail multi-use bike path

While some residents think the path is dangerous, others in the area believe the it will make Toledo more livable and desirable for current and future residents.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As construction along the Anthony Wayne Trail continues, some residents have mixed feelings about the city of Toledo's plan to install a multi-use bike path.

While some residents think the path is dangerous, others in the area believe it will make Toledo more livable and desirable for current and future residents.

"I've been waiting a long time for this, we've known about it for the past 5 or 6 years," south Toledo resident Mark Smith said. "There are a lot of people in this country who travel to go on various bike paths. This is good for the city of Toledo!"

Smith is one of many residents excited for the Anthony Wayne Trail multi-use bike path, and has spent the past few weeks gathering signatures in support of the path to present to the mayor and city council. Those who support the path say it will make their bike trips more smooth

"I think it's a great idea!" local cyclist and runner Renee Simon said. "Some of the roads around here are in really bad condition, and I think it's going to bring more people to the downtown area."

The finished the bike path will eventually run along the east side of the trail connecting from the Chessie Circle into Glendale. Construction on the bike path will be done next year with the northbound lanes. The southbound lanes are expected to be done this year.

South Toledo resident Trudi Weygandt expressed her support.

"It will be wonderful because now I ride on river road with the cars, but now it'll be nicer to have your own lane," she said.

While the bike path has received its fair share of criticism and legal controversy, residents who support the path say it's only because many residents don't understand what the end result will look like.

"You know, just talking to people, a lot of people thought it was going to be built down the middle of the trail on the median, that was just misconception! And people were so concerned because people were going to be riding bikes in the middle of the trail and that's just not the case," Smith said.

"We're not going to be riding with the cars, the cars will be in their separate lane," Weygandt added.

City officials said there will be about 10-15 inches of tree lawn separating the bike path and the car lanes once construction is done. Residents who do not support the bike path say it's because it will be too close to traffic and the Toledo Country Club on the other side.