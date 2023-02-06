ODOT announces $28 million to repair, replace or demolish 24 aging bridges in Ohio: See which locations are included

The plan includes the demolition of four bridges, which have each been out of use for several years.

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Friday that nearly $28 million will be dedicated “to support local projects to repair, replace or demolish 24 aging bridges in Ohio.”

This includes multiple bridges throughout Northeast Ohio – including locations in Akron, Cleveland, Maple Heights and Medina. You can see the full list of bridges included in this plan by exploring the document at the bottom of this story.

“Although ODOT considers the 20 bridges being repaired / replaced safe for traffic, significant improvements are necessary to ensure that the structures do not become dangerous in the future,” ODOT officials said in a press release.

The plan also includes the demolition of four bridges, which have each been out of use for several years.

“Grants will pay for up to 95 percent of the eligible costs for bridge construction and inspection,” officials noted. “Design costs for this year’s projects may also be funded by the grant awards.”

What officials are saying about the bridge plan

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: “Providing this funding is another example of how the state can work to support our communities to ensure that local transportation infrastructure is safe for those traveling on our roads and bridges. By repairing and replacing these bridges, we can better ensure the safety of travelers in the future."

ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks: “Previously, the Municipal Bridge Program was only able to pay for a percentage of construction cost. Now, we are also able to cover up to 100 percent of the design costs. The additional funding provided to this program from the Bridge Formula Program will certainly help the municipalities that may not have the money for design work on these much-needed projects.”

