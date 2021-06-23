I-75 mega project forcing changes to traffic patterns in Toledo area

There will also be changes coming in July.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The I-75 mega construction project is causing the following changes to traffic patterns:

Overnight Wednesday, June 23, beginning at 8 p.m.:

The inbound/northbound Anthony Wayne Trail traffic will be shifted onto the outbound/southbound Anthony Wayne Trail lanes, separated by a barrier wall. One lane of the Anthony Wayne Trail in each direction will continue to be maintained.

The ramp from inbound/northbound Anthony Wayne Trail to Collingwood Boulevard will also close and remain closed through September. Detour: AW Trail to Washington St. to Dorr St. to Collingwood Blvd.

Overnight Thursday, June 24, beginning at 8 p.m.:

Southbound I-75 traffic between I-475 and South Avenue will be reduced to one lane for traffic pattern change.

The ramp from eastbound I-475 to southbound I-75 will be closed from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Detour: northbound I-75 to Phillips Ave. to southbound I-75.

Friday, June 25 at 6 a.m.:

Southbound I-75 returns to two lanes but on newly constructed pavement.

*Drivers are advised of new traffic pattern*

In July, there will be more traffic pattern changes on I-75:

Similarly as above, Northbound I-75 traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed pavement between South Avenue and Dorr Street.

I-75 between South Avenue and Wales Road will be shifted onto the newly constructed southbound I-75 pavement, including the new bridge across the Maumee River. Two lanes of I-75 in each direction will be maintained, separated by a barrier wall.

I-75 traffic between Buck Road and Wales Road will be placed back on their respective sides.