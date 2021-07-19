x
Gas prices rising again in Toledo with an average of $3.13 per gallon

OPEC signed an agreement over the weekend on production, which should benefit drivers.
Credit: AP
Prices are displayed above the different grades of gasoline available to motorists, Thursday, May 27, 2021, near Cheyenne, Wyoming. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo rose another 4.8 cents per gallon in the past week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the city is $3.13, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations. Prices in Toledo are 9.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.01 than a year ago.

Last week, prices dropped 3.1 cents.

The cheapest station in Toledo is priced at $2.92 a gallon and the most expensive is $3.27. The national average is $3.27.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said there has been a mixed bag of increases and decreases recently. A weekend agreement from OPEC on production should be a positive for drivers.

"OPEC's plan is to raise oil production by 400,000 bpd each month until 2022, at which time OPEC's oil production will be back at pre-COVID levels," De Haan said. "It's a positive development in light of U.S. gasoline demand which last week rose nearly 2 percent, which should act as a loose ceiling on the price of oil, and could mean we're even closer to seeing a peak in the national average if we haven't already."

