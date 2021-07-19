Gas prices rising again in Toledo with an average of $3.13 per gallon

OPEC signed an agreement over the weekend on production, which should benefit drivers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices in Toledo rose another 4.8 cents per gallon in the past week.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the city is $3.13, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations. Prices in Toledo are 9.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.01 than a year ago.

Last week, prices dropped 3.1 cents.

The cheapest station in Toledo is priced at $2.92 a gallon and the most expensive is $3.27. The national average is $3.27.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said there has been a mixed bag of increases and decreases recently. A weekend agreement from OPEC on production should be a positive for drivers.