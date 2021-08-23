Gas prices in Toledo drop 6 cents a gallon; expert says prices should continue to fall

Prices in the city are 12 cents a gallon lower than a month ago, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations. The cheapest gas in Toledo is listed at $2.65, while the most expensive is $3.19.

"Excluding the plunge in gasoline prices as COVID unfolded in 2020, Sunday saw one of the largest single-day declines in the national average in nearly three years," he said. "The good news won't end there, either, as I fully expect the national average could drop back under $3 per gallon in the next three weeks. The bottom line for motorists is that if they don't absolutely need to fill up, they should avoid doing so as fuel prices are nearly guaranteed to continue to decline in every state in the coming week."