Toledo women's basketball falls to Tennessee in second round of NCAA Tournament

The 12-seed Rockets lost to the red-hot 4-seed Volunteers team on Tennessee's home floor Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With a loss to the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, the Toledo Rockets women's basketball team closes out an incredible season.

Here's a recap of the Rockets' NCAA Tournament run:

Toledo vs. Tennessee - Round 2 - Monday

11:15 a.m.

The University of Toledo women's basketball team looks to take down another giant Monday night when they take on Tennessee in Knoxville. This figures to be UT's toughest task yet, as they'll be playing the Volunteers on their home floor in front of thousands of fans decked out in orange.

Toledo (29-4) is seeking its first Sweet 16 appearance in program history. Tennessee (24-11) has won eight national championships.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

We're two and a half hours away from tip. Hear from head coach Tricia Cullop and players below.

4:50 p.m.

The Rockets are back in the building.

Rockets have arrived to Thompson-Boling Arena for the Second Round of #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/0W5wy9BScO — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) March 20, 2023

6 p.m.

The Rockets hit the hardwood for game time.





6:15 p.m.

Tennessee holds an early lead over the Rockets 8-6 with 5 minutes left in the 1st quarter.

6:27 p.m.

Tennessee maintains the lead 19-8 at the end of the first.

Five turnovers and 0-for-6 shooting from 3-point territory allowed the Lady Volunteers to open up a double-digit lead over the Rockets.

End 1Q | Tennessee 19, Toledo 8



6:30 p.m.

MAC Player of the Year Quinesha Lockett starts the 2nd quarter on the bench. Tennessee holds the lead 25-11.

6:35 p.m.

Lockett is back in action.

6:45 p.m.

With 4:45 left in the 2nd quarter, Tennessee leads 36-17. The Rockets are struggling to find offense, but Lockett has already hit 10 points on the night.

4:53 2Q | Tennessee 36, Toledo 17



6:50 p.m.

Rockets struggle to hit the net while Tennessee's three-point game is absolutely dominating. Vols lead 47-21 with 1:25 left in the 2nd quarter.

6:55 p.m.

Volunteers outscore Toledo 31-14 in the 2nd quarter. The score is 50-22, Tennessee at the half.

Halftime | Tennessee 50, Toledo 22



7:11 p.m.

Toledo has missed its last nine attempts. Tennessee remains on top 54-22 with 8:15 left in the 3rd.

7:19 p.m.

Toledo finding some offense. Rockets still trail the Lady Vols by a scoreline of 58-33 with 5:40 to go in the 3rd.

7:29 p.m.

The Rockets have slowed the Lady Vols' explosive drive from the 2nd, but Tennessee still has a comfortable lead 64-38 with 2:45 left in the 3rd.

7:34 p.m.

Tennessee pulls ahead 72-40 as the 3rd period closes. Lady Volunteers shooting at 53% with 9 of 17 3-point field goals made.

It appears the Rockets will have one final quarter to cap off an incredible season.

End 3Q | Tennessee 72, Toledo 40



7:45 p.m.

Rockets just can't get past the Lady Volunteers. Another 3-pointer and Tennessee is ahead 80-46 with 5:35 to go.

7:53 p.m.

With less than 3 minutes to go and yet another 3-pointer, the Lady Vols further a lead over the Rockets 88-46.

7:56 p.m.

Lady Vols unstoppable with 45.5 seconds left to go. Tennessee leads Toledo 94-47 with an absolutely dominant game in all aspects.

7:58 p.m.

Toledo's magical season ends with a score of 94-47 as Tennessee advances to the Sweet Sixteen.

Final | Tennessee 94, Toledo 47



A lot of hugs & tears shared amongst the team and fans following the game as UT walks off the court for the final time this season…



Sunday

The Toledo Rockets women’s basketball team will play next at 6 p.m. Monday against the No. 4 seed University of Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

On Sunday Imagination Station and the Rockets announced a public watch party that will be held in their theatre in downtown Toledo.

🚀🚀 ROCKET VIEWING PARTY 🚀🚀 KeyBank Discover Theater - Monday 6pm Hey Toledo! Come cheer on our Lady Rockets when they... Posted by Imagination Station Toledo on Sunday, March 19, 2023

The Rockets advanced after beating Iowa State in round one of the tournament Saturday in Knoxville.

Toledo, the number 12 seed, beat no. 5 seed Iowa State 80-73, the Rocket's first NCAA tournament win since 1996.

Fans can catch Monday's second-round game on ESPN2.

Toledo vs. Iowa St. - Round 1 - Saturday

The Rockets beat no. 5 seed Iowa State 80-73, the Rocket's first NCAA win since 1996.

The underdog Rockets were in control for much of game, never relinquishing a lead they took in the second quarter of the game.

It was the 29th win of the season for the Rockets, the most games they have ever won in a season.

It was also their 17th straight win, a program record.

Toledo earned a spot in the dance after beating rival Bowling Green last weekend to win the MAC tournament. Toledo also won the regular season championship.

The Rockets are riding one of the longest win streaks in the country since losing to the Falcons in January.

Longtime fans of the Rockets will remember former coach Bill Fennelly, who led the Rockets from 1988 - 1995 and is now the head Coach for the Cyclones.

Toledo will take on number 4 seed Tennessee on Monday in the second round.

NCAA TOURNAMENT 🏀 FIRST ROUND

(12) @ToledoWBB 0

(5) @CycloneWBB 0

PREGAME



3:45 p.m.

Senior Sophia Wiard has come to play. Wiard has 10 points in less than five minutes of action.

Rockets are keeping it close.

3:56 p.m.

End 1Q | Iowa State 23, Toledo 20

Toledo is 4-5 from beyond the arc at the end of the first quarter.

4:18 p.m.

Half | Toledo 43, Iowa State 36

Halftime | Toledo 43, Iowa State 36



4:33 p.m.

Second half underway

4:39 p.m.

Iowa State calls timeout after Toledo takes a 54-41 lead.

5:50 left in the third.

4:58 p.m.

End 3Q | Toledo 61, Iowa State 53

There has been a shift in momentum toward the Cyclones by the end of the quarter. A 7-0 ISU run has brought the game within single digits.

5:10 p.m.

Toledo 68, Iowa State 61

Less than 5 minutes in the game.

5:22 p.m.

Less than 1 minute in game. Toledo leads by 6

Leading scorer Quinesha Lockett taken out of the game after an eye injury.

5:27 p.m.

Toledo 76, Iowa State 70 with 32 seconds to go

5:32 p.m.

Toledo advances to 2nd round beating Iowa State 80-73.

NCAA TOURNAMENT 🏀 FIRST ROUND

(12) @ToledoWBB 80

(5) @CycloneWBB 73

FINAL



Notify the hotel, Rockets are staying a little longer!!!



