TOLEDO, Ohio — Monday night, the Toledo Walleye face off against the Tulsa Oilers in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Walleye currently have a 3-2 lead, meaning if they win Monday, they will finally get a shot at the Kelly Cup Finals.

The team has made it to this point in a conference final twice before — once in 2015 and again in 2017 — but never advanced.

If the Walleye lose Monday night, they will head back to Tulsa to play in Game 7 on Wednesday.

However, should Toledo come out victorious, they will head off to Canada to play in Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Finals against Eastern Conference champions, the Newfoundland Growlers.

As of 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, less than 1,000 seats were left at the Huntington Center to cheer on the Walleye.

The game starts at 7:35 p.m.