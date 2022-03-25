'This game was like a boxing match' | Rockets roll to Elite 8 of WNIT

Lockett scores a career-high 37 points in the team's road victory.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo women’s basketball team has punched their ticket to the Elite 8 of the WNIT. The Rockets went on the road and beat Marquette 92-82 on Thursday night.

Here's what you missed.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Toledo jumped out to a three-point halftime lead behind some hot shooting behind the arc. The Rockets went 7-12 from deep in the first half.

Quinesha Lockett scored a career-high 37 points in the game. She also added six rebounds and two assists.

Sophia Wiard was solid as well. She scored 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

“We knew we had to stay the course. It was all a big rush. It was so loud out there that I could barely hear Sophia call the plays and we were right next to each other. I had to look at her and go off of what everyone else was doing," Lockett said.



The Rockets outscored Marquette 22-8 in the fourth quarter.

“It took a valiant effort. This game was like a boxing match. One run, then another run by the other team. You could tell how badly both teams wanted to win," Tricia Cullop said.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Next up, Toledo will head back home to host Middle Tennessee State on Monday night at 7 p.m. from Savage Arena.