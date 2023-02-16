Toledo Christian brothers make history on the basketball court

Five brothers at Toledo Christian were all on the floor and played in a varsity game together for the Eagles.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — This week, brothers at Toledo Christian did something that may never be done again.

The Mickel brothers were able to suit up and get on the floor at the same time in a varsity game.

It doesn't seem like much, but there's a small twist.

A pair of brothers checked in at the end of a ballgame and the crowd was ecstatic.

But here's the twist: those two were joining their three other brothers on the floor at the same time. Five Mickel brothers -- Zeke, Malachi, Judah, Silas and Micaiah -- were on the floor in a varsity game all at the same time.

The Mickel brothers- Zeke, Malachi, Judah, Silas, and Micaiah- are all a part of the high school program.



Last night, on Zeke’s Senior Night, all 5 brothers subbed in at the SAME TIME and shared a few minutes on the court!!



🔥What an AMAZING moment🔥 pic.twitter.com/6L4Z2b2Pcx — Toledo Christian Basketball (@TCEagleBball) February 15, 2023

"It was really cool because we always played at the (YMCA) together, but we've never been on the same team on the floor together, especially on varsity, so it was very fun," said Malachi.

"Even though I've played with my brothers, that's never happened before where we can all be on the same team," said Zeke. "Playing basketball together, I didn't think that could ever happen."

"I knew it was going to be cool when they said it, but once we actually got on, it was super cool," said Silas.

You can imagine that the pickup games in the Mickel household can be pretty intense. There are 7 kids between the ages of 12 and 18 all getting after each other.

"They were really intense because we all like to talk, especially the youngest likes to talk a ton," said Judah.

From pickup games at the YMCA to the varsity floor at Toledo Christian, it's a historic night that this family will certainly never forget.