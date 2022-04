Fortner, an offensive lineman, was selected with the 65th overall pick by Jacksonville.

LAS VEGAS — Northview High School grad Luke Fortner was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Fortner, an offensive lineman at the University of Kentucky, was picked with the first pick of the third round.

The former Wildcat was first-team All-SEC last season for UK and was given a 82.8 pass blocking grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Fortner also started 35 consecutive games on the offensive line for Kentucky.

Here's the moment for Northview HS grad Luke Fortner...he was the first pick of the 3rd round... pic.twitter.com/YKToXWyWGC — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 30, 2022