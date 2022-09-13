Cleveland Browns unveil 2022 field design with retro elf logo at midfield

The Cleveland Browns have unveiled their new field design for the 2022 season.

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns fans have spoken: "Brownie the Elf" is back.

On Tuesday, the Browns took to social media to unveil the new field design at FirstEnergy Stadium, which was selected via a fan vote that launched in July. The winner wound up being the design that featured the retro version of "Brownie the Elf" at midfield -- a logo the team originally used during its inaugural season in 1946 and that has appeared in recent years on team-issued apparel.

In addition to the retro elf logo at midfield, Cleveland's new field design will include endzones with "BROWNS" written in white with an orange outline with a retro Browns helmet and the AFC logo on each side. You can see the full version of the team's new field design in the picture below.

the people have spoken 🏟 pic.twitter.com/TYOBd59So8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2022

"We're super excited about the new midfield logo," Browns Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson told the team's official website. "We really wanted to engage our fans in the process, and they are — as I've said multiple times — undefeated. They're the best in the league, best in the NFL and, candidly, some of the best in sports. We really wanted to get their involvement and hear what they have to say. We were able to pull off the new logo with the old school Brownie logo."

According to SportsMascots.com, the Browns' association with the elf came as the result of the franchise's founder, Arthur B. McBride's desire to make the team more marketable. While the updated version of the elf became popular among fans, the logo was phased out in the 1960s following Art Modell's purchase of the team.

But when the Browns returned to the NFL in 1999 after Modell moved the franchise to Baltimore, where they became the Ravens, the franchise brought back the elf as an alternate logo. While it's typically the updated elf that finds itself on gear such as sideline hats, team-issued equipment staff hoodies and t-shirts featuring the original elf have become a hot commodity in recent years.