Cleveland Browns join new HomeTurf app to bring FirstEnergy Stadium gameday experience to fans

The app will let fans take part in special game-day traditions, all from the comfort of their home

CLEVELAND — FirstEnergy Stadium looks a little differently this year thanks to COVID-19, but that isn't letting the Cleveland Browns stop them from giving fans the most premium game-day experience.

"We wish you could be with us for all of our home games this season and can't wait to welcome you back," the Browns say in a post on their website, "that's why we're teaming up with Bud Light to offer a special opportunity to bring the gameday experience — starting with Sunday's showdown with the Washington Football Team — into the homes of our most devoted fans."

The Browns have launched a localized version of the HomeTurf app, which gives fans the opportunity to be a part of the games while they are unable to be in the stadium.

"By downloading and deploying the free app, you'll get to experience the real-time rituals, traditions and, most importantly, the benefits Browns fans deserve," the team says, "your second-screen experience will feature the same scoreboard graphics you'd see from the seats at FirstEnergy Stadium, exclusive audio and sounds from the game, real-time trivia, numerous opportunities to win prizes and much, much more."

The app is now available in the Apple and Google Play stores.