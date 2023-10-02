2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 24

Tickets for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will go on sale this Friday.

CANTON, Ohio — Joe Thomas is heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And Cleveland Browns fans looking to secure tickets to see the 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle get enshrined in Canton will soon have the opportunity to do just that, with tickets for this summer's induction ceremony going on sale on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets for this year's ceremony, which will take place at Canton's Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 5, will be available for purchase on the Hall of Fame's official website at www.profootballhof.com/tickets. Tickets for the enshrinement range from $35-$175.

The Aug. 5 enshrinement ceremony headlines a week of celebrations in Canton. The schedule for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls includes:

Aug. 3: Hall of Fame Game (teams to be announced soon)

Aug. 4: Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner

Aug. 5: The Canton Repository Grand Parade

Aug. 5: Class of 2023 Enshrinement

Aug. 5: Concert for Legends, featuring Zac Brown Band

Aug. 6: Enshrinees’ Roundtable

More information can be found on the Hall of Fame's website www.profootballhof.com/enshrinement/.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class earlier this month as a part of the NFL Honors awards show ahead of Super Bowl LVI. This year's class of nine enshrinees includes: