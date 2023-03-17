How many perfect brackets remain after the first day?

March Madness bracket totally busted? You're not alone.

WASHINGTON — As the second day of March Madness gets underway, there are only a few hundred perfect brackets remaining.

Thursday's action started with more than 20 million brackets in the major online games and ended with only 787 perfect brackets, according to the NCAA website.

No. 8 Maryland's win against No. 9 WVU wiped out about half the initial field, and then No. 13 Furman's upset victory over No. 4 Virginia caused further chaos, according to NCAA tracking on the ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and Men's Bracket Challenge games. That upset dropped the number of perfect brackets to only 10.67% after two games, then No. 7 Missouri beating No. 10 Utah State knocked out 4% more.

Later in the day, No. 15 Princeton upset No. 2 Arizona 59-55. That dropped the perfect total down to 0.12% of the millions of brackets that started the day.

In ESPN's Tournament Challenge bracket game, only 658 perfect brackets remained by the end of the first day. The Men's Bracket Challenge Game had 62 perfect brackets, while CBS had 44 and Yahoo had 23.

Last year, there were only 192 perfect brackets remaining after the first day of excitement, which saw a 15 seed, two 12 seeds and an 11 seed win, according to the NCAA.

For the past two years, it took 28 contests in March Madness for perfection to be eliminated.

Has there ever been a perfect March Madness bracket?

It's believed that the closest anyone has gotten to a perfect bracket occurred just four years ago.

During the 2019 tournament, an Ohio man correctly guessed all the games going into the Sweet 16, according to NCAA.com. But his streak of 49 correct picks was ended when Purdue beat Tennessee 99-94 in overtime of the second game in the Sweet 16.

The NCAA tracking is based on millions of brackets posted online to the NCAA Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, Yahoo and CBS. That does not include offline office pools or any other platforms running their own bracket challenge games.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😨



FURMAN WITH THE STEAL AND 3 TO TAKE THE LEAD WITH 2.2 SECONDS REMAINING #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fSCNKUzboq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

What are the odds of a perfect bracket?

According to NCAA.com, if you were to simply guess or flip a coin for each matchup, the odds of a perfect NCAA bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.