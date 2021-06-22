x
Pistons win No. 1 overall pick, Cavaliers land No. 3 pick in 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery saw the Pistons earning the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.
Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
The podium with logos is seen prior to the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery at the Palmer House Hilton.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Detroit Pistons will be picking No. 1 overall in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. 

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be selecting with the No. 3 pick.

The Pistons held a 14% chance of landing the first overall pick, tied with the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic for the best odds. They finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference at 22-50.

Detroit will be picking first for just the third time in franchise history.

The Cavs had an 11.5% chance of earning the No. 1 pick in this year's draft after finishing the season with a 20-52 record.

Cade Cunningham, a point guard from Oklahoma State, is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Credit: AP
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2)points during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, March. 1, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Other top prospects include Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, USC's Evan Mobley, and the G-League's Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga. 

Here's how the 2021 NBA Draft's first 14 picks will shakeup:

  1. Pistons
  2. Rockets
  3. Cavaliers
  4. Raptors
  5. Magic
  6. Thunder
  7. Warriors
  8. Magic
  9. Kings
  10. Pelicans
  11. Hornets
  12. Spurs
  13. Pacers
  14. Warriors 

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, July 29.

   

