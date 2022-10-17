Game 5 of ALDS between Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees postponed until Tuesday due to weather

First pitch is now set for 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the ALCS in Houston on Wednesday.

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Rain, rain, go away...

It's a refrain the Guardians have uttered many times in 2022, with a baseball-most 11 postponements during the regular season plus one more during Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees. They are now singing it once again, as Monday's winner-take-all Game 5 has been postponed until Tuesday due to more bad weather in New York.

First pitch is now set for 4:07 p.m. with the game airing on TBS.

The Yankees confirmed just after 6:20 p.m. that the start time would be pushed back. Guards manager Terry Francona and Yanks skipper Aaron Boone were both meeting with Major League Baseball officials throughout the evening to discuss plans until around 9:30 p.m., when MLB called it.

The winner of Game 5 will advance to the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros. With tonight's matchup now being played tomorrow, the eventual victor will have to fly right to Texas for Wednesday's ALCS Game 1.