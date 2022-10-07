As ranks of sports officials diminishes, longtime umps seek to inspire a new generation

Victor Perez, 87, & Bill 'Hap' Lauer, 73, possess a combined 99 years of experience, calling games.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The growing concern over the declining number of officials and umpires is a valid one. In just the past 3 years, the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has lost 1,000 umpires.

Which is why two of the most tenured in Toledo, 87-year-old Victor Olvera & 73-year-old Bill "Hap" Lauer, are doing what they can to inspire more interest in officiating.

On Saturday, both worked together in Sylvania at Pacesetter Park for the annual Paws and Claws softball tournament.

Among a diamond full of 10-year-old ball players, and during their final game of the day, stood a combined 99 years of officiating experience between Olvera and Lauer.

"I just started when I was a college student to earn some extra money," said Lauer. "I liked it and I must've done a pretty decent job because I've been very very fortunate some of the games I've been able to work."

Lauer, who is also known as "Hap," has spent more than half a century on athletic fields.

His counterpart, Olvera, continues to perform his duties at the age of 87.

"The hardest job is the job people don't want to do," said Olvera. "So, this is the only job that I could get - umping. That's kept me in tortillas and beans."

Hungry to lead by example, two of the most tenured umpires in the area are doing just that.

"For me, it's taught me discipline," said Olvera. "You can't have it all and you can't have it all your way. That's where the discipline part comes in, it helps you in good stead."

Lauer added "Keep your cool, keep your cool. Work with them and keep your cool, you'll be fine."

Above personal growth, comes need with the number of officials declining.

"Show them that there is still a need for it," said Lauer. "Please, we need more people to get into it."

It's a call for help, but also inspiration as players, coaches, spectators & even family continue to admire the work Olvera and Lauer put forth.

"I think we did pretty well, it's hard sometimes to cover everything but you do the best you can," said Olvera.

