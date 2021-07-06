Northwest Ohio facing high school football referee shortage

Interested candidates can register for classes beginning next week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio is facing a high school sports referee shortage.

Mark Kuhn, of the Northwest District Football Officials Association, said only two people are signed up for next week's new referee class. There are normally 10-15 new officials each year.

Kuhn tells WTOL the association will lose as many as 25 officials this season and received word Tuesday that three more are not renewing their licenses for this season. He believes northwest Ohio will be down to 115 officials from 140.

Those interested in becoming a football official should contact Kuhn at mckuhn@toast.net or 419-944-5502. The cost of the class is $125 and sessions start July 13.