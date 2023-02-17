Athlete of the Week: Adam Thorbahn, Port Clinton

The 6-foot, 3-inch forward scored his 1,343rd career point on Feb. 10, breaking a 38-year-long record set by Paul Colston, PCHS class of 1985.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Although a future in football awaits Port Clinton High School senior Adam Thorbahn, he still found a way to rewrite the history books in basketball.

The 6-foot, 3-inch forward scored his 1,343rd career point on Feb. 10, breaking a 38-year-long record set by Paul Colston, PCHS class of 1985.

"It's like icing on the cake," Thorbahn said. "It means so much because you look at those names and those are some pretty special players. To be amongst them is a huge accomplishment and I'm grateful for it."

And, he did it in a home game against conference foe Margaretta.

"It was perfect," PCHS boys basketball head coach Ryan Hicks said. "It was the last home conference game of his career and it was a great crowd here. Also. it was a team that had beaten us the first time, so we got revenge on them as well. So, everything fit into place there and it was a great night for everybody."

Thorbahn began chasing the milestone during his freshman season when he wasted no time leading the team in scoring. Yet even then, he still did not envision making history.

"Coming up on the scene, it definitely wasn't a thought at all," Thorbahn said. "I was just trying to get wins because we were struggling at that point."

Hicks echoed that sentiment, saying Thorbahn's determination and quick transition to the varsity level helped elevate the team.

"He's just been a fantastic player ever since his freshman year," Hicks said. "Coming in and being the best player on our team right away, leading us in scoring all four years and being able to do it with so much attention from other teams."

Last year, Thorbahn also became the eighth Redskin to cross the 1,000-point threshold. With an entire senior campaign to continue climbing the ranks, the scoring record seemed inevitable for him to break.

"As he continued to grow as a player and as an overall athlete, it was definitely in the cards his last couple years for sure," Hicks said.

When asked which feat took more of a toll, Thorbahn said becoming the all-time scoring leader had just "a little more to it."

"My 1,000 points, I had another year so I wasn't stressing on it too much, just playing my game," Thorbahn said. "The all-time scoring leader was big because I only had a few games left."

The future Findlay Oiler is now engraved in Port Clinton royalty and is ready to sit back and wait to see what new challengers arise to take a shot at the record.

"I think it'll stand for a while," Thorbahn said. "Do I want it to be broken? Yes and no. Of course I want to see someone break it but I'll always be up there. It'll be bittersweet."

Thorbahn recently received 1st Team All District 6 honors for the 2nd straight season.