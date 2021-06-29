Game-worn helmet from Maumee product, Princeton Heisman winner Dick Kazmaier sells for record amount

The 1951 Heisman Trophy winner's game-worn Princeton helmet recently sold for over $65,000.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A helmet worn by a Heisman Trophy winner from Maumee recently sold at auction for over $65,000, making it the most expensive college football helmet in history.

Dick Kazmaier was a prep football star at Maumee High School in the 1940s before earning a scholarship to Princeton University, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1951. An orange game-worn helmet signed by Kazmaier from his college days sold online Sunday for $65,959.

Arizona-based Grey Flannel Auctions started the bidding at $1,000. According to the auction house, Kazmaier's helmet fetched the most money ever for a college football helmet.

The previous record was $47,190 for the helmet worn by Auburn's Chris Davis when he returned a missed field goal for a touchdown against Alabama in 2013 to win the famed "Kick Six" game.

Kazmaier's Riddell helmet was purchased from him prior to his death several years ago and was authenticated. It contains no facemask, is a size 7 1/8, and the number '42' is written in faded blue marker inside the left ear hole.

The original leather chin strap and interior padding are intact.

Kazmaier led Maumee to an unbeaten season in 1941 and scored 19 touchdowns. He was recruited by over 20 colleges, but chose Princeton.

There, he was a three-year starter at running back, quarterback and kicker. He led Princeton to a 24-3 record in those seasons, and won his last 22 games.

Kazmaier led the nation in total offense in 1951 with 1,827 yards. He won the Heisman Trophy by a then-record margin (1,777 to 424).

He was the last player from an Ivy League school to win the award for the nation's most outstanding player.

The Maumee product was drafted by the Chicago Bears, but chose to pursue a career in business instead of professional football. He said he had achieved everything he wanted in the sport.

In 1998, Maumee High School renamed its football stadium in his honor.

In 2007, Kazmaier donated his Heisman Trophy to the school during a game against rival Perrysburg. It remains on display near the main entrance.