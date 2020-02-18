BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University hockey will be returning to the reestablished Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) in the 2021-22 season.

The Falcons will be joined by seven other programs that include: Bemidji State University, Ferris State University, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Technological University, Minnesota State University, Mankato, and Northern Michigan University.

The CCHA was a conference that first started in the 1971-72 season, but ended up being disbanded after the completion of the 2012-13 season, in which Bowling Green was a part of during those years.

The recreation of the conference is headed by Dr. Morris Kurtz, an athletics and hockey consultant. Kurtz said the next steps will be league branding and logos, and a search for the league's first commissioner who they hope to have in place by July 1.

Kurtz said, "We have interviewed several consulting firms to assist us with brand development. That process will create some momentum for us as we begin the commissioner search process. I am confident that the Central Collegiate Hockey Association commissionership presents an incredible opportunity. We will find the right person and have them ready to start leading this group by July 1."



While no timeline was given, Kurtz hopes to have all pieces set in place for an October 2021 puck drop.

"It's been inspiring to lead this group as it is comprised of institutions rich in history and tradition, with a strong commitment to academic and athletic excellence. As noted from inception, they have a real vision for where they are going with the new league, as they focus on improving regional alignment while building natural rivalries and enhancing the student-athlete and fan experience," said Kurtz.

While BGSU was a part of the CCHA they won: 508 games in league play, seven regular season conference titles, five tournament titles and became the first active member of the CCHA to win the NCAA National Championship in 1983-84 season.

RELATED: BGSU basketball fans get up close and personal with team postgame

RELATED: Richaun Holmes returns to BGSU









