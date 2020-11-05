LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Organizations all across northwest Ohio have been working for weeks to make sure those who need food assistance during this pandemic are getting it. United Way of Greater Toledo is helping those organizations continue to serve.

"We're giving almost $230,000 to agencies throughout the area. It's our three county footprint of Ottawa, Lucas and Wood counties and these organizations are serving the pandemic crisis in a way of getting food to families," said Wendy Pestrue, the CEO of United Way of Greater Toledo.

Officials with United Way of Greater Toledo said the request for food only continues to grow throughout this pandemic. Now, these 17 individual community organizations will help fill that need.

"Those people aren't going to the grocery store so home delivery meals that are ready to prepare and just heat them up for a few minutes are a great resource to people who need the help, and this grant will really help tremendously," said Carolyn Fox of Mobile Meals.

Mobile Meals is one organization benefiting from this grant money. They are receiving $25,000 continue to deliver food to people who can't make it to the grocery store.

If you are in need of food assistance you can call or text 2-1-1 for help.

