OHIO, USA — Drivers are being asked to check their airbags.

An urgent airbag safety recall has been announced, affecting vehicles from 19 automakers.

You can check if the model you drive is included in the current recall online. If your vehicle is affected, you can use the same website to connect with a local dealership and schedule a free repair.

According to representatives with The Ohio Turnpike, parts for higher-risk vehicles are in good supply at area dealerships and many are offering free towing or loaner vehicles to accommodate affected drivers.

BMV RECALL NOTIFICATION PROGRAM

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) is among the first in the nation to launch a vehicle safety recall notification program using the state’s vehicle registration renewal process.

Through the program, vehicle safety recall information is printed on registration renewal notices, which are sent through the mail. Customers will begin receiving open recall notifications beginning in January 2020.



“The safety of Ohioans is a top priority,” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said. “By putting recall information on vehicle registration notices, we want to proactively alert motorists to potential vehicle safety issues to help prevent crashes, injuries and deaths.”



An open recall does not affect the ability of a customer to renew their vehicle registration.

