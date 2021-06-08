WATCH: Ohio COVID-19 update amid rise in cases statewide

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health officials update the state on the spread of the coronavirus and vaccination efforts in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is hosting a news conference focused on COVID-19 as the state experiences a growing number of new infections.

We will stream the press conference live inside this story when it happens at 11 a.m.

Joining DeWine is Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health.

The news conference is the first one in several weeks and comes on the one-year anniversary of the governor testing positive for COVID-19. He later tested negative that same day, Aug. 6, 2020.

Ohio’s daily COVID-19 cases have seen a steady increase amid growing concerns of the delta variant and its impact across the country. Health officials have said the delta variant is likely to blame for the recent case spikes. Here's the number of new infections Ohio reported since Monday: