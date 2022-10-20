Ohio Power Siting Board approves two solar energy projects, rejects one

The board, which reviews applications for utilities in Ohio, authorized the construction of two solar fields and a battery storage facility.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) announced in a press release Thursday the authorization of three alternative energy projects across the state, two of which include plans to construct solar powered electric generating facilities. The board also approved the construction of a battery energy storage facility, but rejected a third solar energy project.

OPSB is a board that reviews applications for major utility construction in Ohio, consulting industry leaders and local governments in their reviewal process.

One of the authorizations will allow Pleasant Prairie Solar to construct a 250 megawatt solar-powered electric generating facility in Pleasant and Prairie townships in Franklin County. The facility will consist of arrays of solar panels and buildings instrumental to its functionality within a 2,400-acre project area.

OPBS said Pleasant Prairie Solar will implement a landscaping and lighting plan to minimize aesthetic concerns.

The board also authorized Harvey Solar to construct a 350 megawatt solar-powered facility in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County.

The 2,630-acre project area plans to, like Pleasant Prairie, consist of solar panel arrays and other necessary facilities. OPSB also said Harvey Solar will minimize aesthetic concerns with landscaping, lighting and vegetation.

The final approval OPSB announced allows Flint Grid to construct a 200 megawatt battery energy storage project. The project, which officials say will consist of battery containers, inverters and transformers, among other utilities, will occupy 15 acres in Jersey Township in Licking County. A perimeter fence will surround the facility.

Birch Solar 1, LLC also sought to construct a 300 megawatt solar facility in Shawnee Township in Allen County and Logan Township in Auglaize County. OPSB denied the application on the basis of "unanimous and consistent opposition" to the project expressed by local governments.