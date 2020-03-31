COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is now accepting public comments on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for 2021 to 2024.

The program identifies the multi-modal transportation improvement projects that are scheduled for some phase of implementation throughout the state over the next four years.

The draft documents will be available for public review and comment online during the review period until April 10.

Any comments concerning the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program may be submitted online or by email to Natasha Turner at Natasha.Turner@dot.ohio.gov.