COLUMBUS, Ohio — An exhibit exploring comedian Bob Hope's major tours and travels during World War II is set to open this month at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Ohio. “

So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope" opens Friday and runs through April 17 at the museum in Columbus.

National Veterans Memorial and Museum The Battle of the Bulge was called "the greatest American battle of ... the war" by Winston Churchill. Lasting six brutal weeks, from December 16, 1944, to January 25, 1945, the assault, also called the Battle of the Ardennes, took place during frigid weather conditions, with around 30 German divisions attacking battle-fatigued American troops across 85 miles of the densely wooded Ardennes Forest.

The exhibit features nearly 50 artifacts and an original documentary.

It's a return home of sorts for Hope, who died in 2003.

He grew up in Cleveland. His USO shows for troops are a big part of his legacy.

Hope made nearly 60 tours for the United Service Organization between 1941 and 1991.