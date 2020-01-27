COLUMBUS, Ohio — An exhibit exploring comedian Bob Hope's major tours and travels during World War II is set to open this month at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Ohio. “
So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope" opens Friday and runs through April 17 at the museum in Columbus.
The exhibit features nearly 50 artifacts and an original documentary.
It's a return home of sorts for Hope, who died in 2003.
He grew up in Cleveland. His USO shows for troops are a big part of his legacy.
Hope made nearly 60 tours for the United Service Organization between 1941 and 1991.