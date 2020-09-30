'Mayor of Hell' invites you to stay at the spookiest Airbnb on Earth

Hell, Michigan is a real place, and you can go there and stay at the "spookiest Airbnb on Earth!"

HELL, Mich. — The coronavirus may be severely limiting your options for spooky activities this Halloween - but not in Hell, Michigan!

John Colone, the self-proclaimed mayor of Hell, is keeping the Halloween spirit alive this year by inviting you to claim his throne for the evening by listing Hell on Airbnb for three nights in October.

Guests can spend the night in the Mayor's Lair, outfitted with a luxurious queen (of the damned) bed to a gothic sitting area where you can enjoy a steaming hot cup of coffee.

“I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season,” said Colone. “And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you’ll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth—we can’t wait to show you a helluva good time!”



Along with lording over the resident ghouls and goblins, Colone welcomes guests to responsibly explore and enjoy everything his Hellish town has to offer, from a bite to eat at the Hell Hole Diner to a spooky stroll through the nearby scenic hiking trails.

And of course, the Mayor’s Lair would be incomplete without a cozy fire pit, outdoor movie screen perfect for a scary movie or two, and plenty of local pumpkins for carving. Guests will be able to enjoy some of their favorite Halloween traditions, even in this year like no other.

Starting on Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. on Airbnb, Michigan residents will be able to request to book their turn as Hell’s Mayor during one of three individual, one-night reservations, which will take place on October 18, 21 and 24. Each night will cost a seasonally inspired $31 (plus taxes and fees).

