Cleveland social media influencer spends 24 hours on raft in Lake Erie to raise funds for beach cleanup efforts

Sir Yacht, a Cleveland-based influencer, spent the night floating in Lake Erie on a giant raft and raised nearly $800 for beach and lake cleanup efforts

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A Cleveland-based influencer and content creator just spent 24 hours floating on a raft in Lake Erie, but it's not just about the silly antics for Joey Kinsely, known by his social media handle, Sir Yacht.

Kinsley set off Monday afternoon from Bradstreet's Landing Park in Rocky River, with nothing in the raft except Big League Chew and Maple Syrup, items voted on by his followers.

Kinsley's mission was not only to have fun, but he decided to use the experience to raise funds for Drink Local Drink Tap, a local organization dedicated to improving water equity, and local beach cleanup efforts.

So far, Kinsley's GoFundMe for Drink Local Drink Tap has raised nearly $800.

One of Drink Local Drink Tap's projects include local beach cleanups. The group adopted Edgewater Beach in Cleveland back in 2010 and has been cleaning it up ever since.

I also have a GoFundMe that is going straight to @DrinkLocalTap, which hosts monthly beach cleanups and helps protect our waters if you would like to donate!https://t.co/k1z4A6w75O — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) June 20, 2022

Their next clean up day is July 23rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

DLDT also work on providing clean water systems, and sanitation and hygiene facilities in nations like Uganda.

Kinsey, a full-time content creator, told WKYC, "This charity that we're working with, Drink Local Drink Tap, hosts monthly beach cleanups, helps protect the waters of Lake Erie and other lakes as well, tap water. I just thought it would be appropriate since I am on Lake Erie, to bring awareness to keeping the Lake clean."