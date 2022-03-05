Sec. of Interior touts investments to Lake Erie's coastal wetlands included in infrastructure bill

Secretary Deb Haaland and Congressperson Marcy Kaptur emphasized the importance of conserving wildlife and growing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was in northwest Ohio this weekend to highlight investments from President Biden's Infrastructure Law that will help enhance wetlands along the coast of Lake Erie.

Secretary Haaland joined U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur at the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge in Oak Harbor.

The refuge has received more than $10 million to restore, enhance, and reconnect coastal wetland habitats, according to a release from the Biden Administration.

Secretary Haaland also highlighted how infrastructure projects are helping to conserve and protect the country's land and water for future generations.

"This environment belongs to future generations, and I think that everyone here, certainly the folks in the Interior Department, take that to heart," said Haaland.

Rep. Kaptur said it was important that those in the area work more closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and win federal grants for local wildlife parks.

"We, in our area, have to have the fortitude to apply and compete, federally, for those dollars," said Kaptur.

Haaland said one of the most important parts of growing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service is to get kids interested in the outdoors. She acknowledged however that many kids can't get to a nearby national park.

"Not every family can afford to drive their kids 200 miles, [then] spend the night in a hotel so they can enjoy a national park. We need to make sure that outdoor spaces are available and close for kids. Because there is no better way to inspire a child, to go into this kind of work, than to make sure they are out in nature," said Haaland.

Kaptur and Haaland's hope is that more land can be protected, and that the service can grow its numbers.

The Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1961 and covers over 8,000 acres. It provides habitat for migratory birds, resident wildlife and threatened and endangered species.

The park has 10 miles of hiking trails and a lodge-style visitor center.