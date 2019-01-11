ROSSFORD, Ohio — The Rossford Fire Department has had issues with two separate vehicles within the past two weeks.

"We took the tower ladder to get its pump tested, and it had a mechanical issue with the pump. And while it was sitting there waiting to get parts, the engine behind me here had just a minor mechanical issue," said Josh Drouard, Fire Chief for the City of Rossford.

This is not the first time the department has run into issues. The department's engine has been in and out of service for about a year. Many of their vehicles are almost 30 years old, which is one of the big reasons the department is going on the ballot next week.

They have two levies, the first levy is a 1.0 mil levy for staffing and the other a 2.8 mil levy for capital equipment.

The levy will cost a $100,000 home about $11 a month.

Chief Drouard said the support from the community has been encouraging so far. He hopes Rossford will realize the need for this additional money--emphasizing the last time they were on the ballot was in 1984.

"We would really appreciate everyone's support, we seem to have garnered that on social media. So it appears we have good support from our community and we hope that on November 5th that will be shown at the polls," said Chief Drouard.

If the levy does not pass, Chief Drouard said their operations will have to change.

