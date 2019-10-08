Over the years, dozens of police, tow-truck drivers and ambulance workers have been killed on Ohio's roadways.

A Rossford patrol vehicle was hit while an officer was conducting a traffic stop Thursday night.

Despite Ohio's Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down or move over while passing an emergency vehicle, police officers are still finding themselves in danger.

"In the last four years we've had 56 cruisers struck by move over or slow down violators," said Sgt. Jared Ulinski of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. "The law states that anytime you come upon an ODOT vehicle, emergency vehicle or police cruiser with flashing lights on, you are required to move over to the next lane."

The Ohio State Highway Patrol recently joined forces with law enforcement from five other states to enforce and educate drivers about the Move Over Law that now exists in all 50 states.

Police said by simply moving over and slowing down, drivers can prevent serious accidents, and make our roads safer for those trying to do their jobs.

It's a law police say drivers need to take seriously.

"You got to be alert. You got to use your outside vision and everything because you never know what's going to happen," said Joseph Huerta who lives in Toledo.