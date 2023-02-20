'Grace, sympathy and empathy': MSU students return to class one week after fatal shooting

University officials said the MSU student union and Berkey Hall will be closed for the remainder of the semester.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will resume classes Monday, Feb. 20, just one week after a gunman killed three people and injured five others on campus.

This is despite an online petition from some students saying they did not want to go back to in-person classes.

As classes resume, authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack. The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, opened fire on campus and was found dead several hours later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

School officials said they will close the MSU Student Union and Berkey Hall - the two buildings in which the gunman shot students - for the remainder of the semester. They will also offer mental health services to both students and staff.

The interim provost said professors have been urged to reassess goals for their courses and to "extend grace, sympathy and empathy to their students," who will be able to determine at the end of the semester whether they want to receive credit or grades for undergraduate courses.

The interim provost at MSU says students can talk with university officials should they not want to return to in-person classes.