11 Investigates stories of sexual assault at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio — For most people, Cedar Point is a family tradition. It's where we go to make fun memories and experience excitement.

For generations of young workers, working at Cedar Point has been a dream job. It's a summer of making friends and getting work experience while living away from home.

But what most fun-seekers and would-be employe e s don't know is that behind the scenes, many people working and living at Cedar Point have seen its dark side.

11 Investigates has discovered Sandusky police have 27 reports to support victims' accounts of sexual violence in employee housing units.

Instead of fun, survivors tell us they got trauma. Instead of support, they say their complaints were mishandled or ignored.