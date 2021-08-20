Social media reacts strongly after Mandel highlights worker at Perrysburg restaurant

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel posed with a restaurant employee in Perrysburg who came to work Friday despite not feeling well to help the short-staffed brewpub, saying she is the kind of employee that makes "our country strong."
Mandel, a Republican who is running for the seat held by the retiring Rob Portman, visited Inside the Five Brewing Co. in Perrysburg, where he encountered the woman. In a tweet posted to his account, Mandel praised her for coming in despite not feeling well to help the short-staffed establishment.
The worker mentioned that her voice sounded nasally from a cold, restaurant management said, and she has been instructed to not return to work until she has been tested. Management further said that employees are instructed to never come to work with any symptoms of an illness and that the brewpub is strict with health protocols.
The brewery issued a statement to WTOL 11 on Friday afternoon:
"This is so disappointing. Last week we sent a message to our staff saying that they should report any symptoms, big or small, to a manager, and not come to work. And no one should just assume it’s allergies or a cold. Although our server's intentions were good, it was not the right decision and it will be addressed. Yes, we are short-staffed, but would close our doors before we put anyone at risk. The employee has since been sent home.”
Reaction to Mandel's tweet was overwhelmingly negative. WTOL 11 has reached out to his campaign for further comment.
According to data from the CDC, Wood County is experiencing "high" COVID-19 transmission, meaning there are more than 100 new cases in the past seven days per 100,000 people.
Inside the Five has COVID-19 precautions and regular health and safety protocols in place inside the establishment. Records show it has not been issued any COVID-related violations during the pandemic.
Mandel posted a video in June to his Twitter account of him lighting a mask on fire with the caption "FREEDOM." This week, he responded to a reporter's question about getting children vaccinated against COVID-19 by saying the question was "immoral" and "unethical."