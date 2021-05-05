South Carolina House votes to bring back firing squad for executions

The bill requires death row inmates to choose between the firing squad and the electric chair if lethal- injection drugs aren't available.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House has voted to add the firing squad to the state's execution methods amid a lack of lethal-injection drugs.

The chamber’s 66-43 vote Wednesday is one of the last steps needed to finalize the bill. The measure is meant to jump-start executions in a state that used to have one of the busiest death chambers in the country.

The measure must still go through another reading in the chamber, but that's usually a formality.

The death penalty is legal in South Carolina but no one on death row has been executed in nearly 10 years. That's because the state stopped being able to get the drugs needed for lethal injections, which is currently the primary method of execution.

The Senate already passed their version of the measure. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has said he will sign the bill when it comes to his desk.