Ohio House expels former Speaker Larry Householder in historic vote

The bipartisan vote Wednesday was only the second time in state history the Legislature cast ballots to expel a sitting member.

The Ohio House has voted to expel former GOP Speaker Larry Householder following his indictment in an alleged $60 million federal bribery scheme.

The bipartisan vote Wednesday was only the second time in state history the Legislature cast ballots to expel a sitting member.

Householder and four associates were arrested in July in an investigation connected to legislation containing a ratepayer-funded bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants.