Yost to seek reelection, not Portman's Senate seat

Dave Yost is halfway through his four-year term as Ohio attorney general.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost plans to run for reelection next year and said Monday he won't seek the U.S. Senate seat that fellow Republican Rob Portman is leaving.

Yost explained his decision on Twitter, saying he loves his current work as the state's top prosecutor. “At this moment in history, maybe our greatest need is not for the making of new laws, but the equal and just application of the laws we have,” he tweeted.

Portman said last week that he won't seek reelection to a third Senate term in 2022. He cited "partisan gridlock" in American politics and the resulting difficulty in making progress.