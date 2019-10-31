TOLEDO, Ohio — Below is a list of Toledo City Council Candidates and their districts. Candidates who have completed the questionnaire sent out by WTOL will appear first in order of district. As we get the remainder of questionnaires in, the list will continue to be updated. All candidates have been emailed the same list of questions to answer to allow you to compare them on issues as you prepare to cast your ballot. Besides spelling and formatting, none of the answers have been altered.

Shaun L. Strong - District 1

Job Background/ Relevant Community Experience - I’ve been employed by the city of Toledo and was the former assistant to Mayor Michael Collins and Paula Hicks-Hudson. While working in the mayor’s office, I’ve had the opportunity to develop relationships with current members of the city council and assist with writing legislation.

How Long Have you lived in Toledo? - I’m a lifelong resident of Toledo graduating from Whitney High School.

Why do you want to serve on Toledo City Council? - I think it’s time for a change in our district. We need a responsible and responsive leadership.

What separates you from the other candidate in your district? - I am the most endorsed candidate in this race against a two-time incumbent. I come with a plan and goals for the district and I’m willing to listen to all residents in our community.

What is the top issue on your platform you plan to address if elected to Toledo City Council? - My first and most pressing goal is ensuring the safety of our neighborhoods and making sure they thrive.

What do you believe the city's role should be if a state or federal issue impacts Toledo directly? - The job of city council is to both legislate and represent the interests of citizens in Toledo. If legislation is passed at a higher level of government that negatively impacts Toledoans, city council should work to find a resolution in the best interests of our citizens.

How do you plan to reach out to constituents to make sure you're representing everyone in your district? - The population is district is very diverse. My goal is to employ three primary methods of contact. First, I will continue conducting regular town hall meetings in each neighborhood providing a place for residents to address me directly.

Matt Cherry - District 2

Political Party: Democrat

Job Background/ Relevant Community Experience: Sheet metal worker Local 33 business agent

How Long Have you lived in Toledo? My entire life.

Why do you want to serve on Toledo City Council? I’ve had the honor of serving on city council for the past six years and I hope I can continue the work I’ve done and help my other council members achieve goals to better our city.

What separates you from the other city council candidates? Experience and a proven track record of hard work and accountability.

What is the top issue on your platform you plan to address if elected to Toledo City Council? Continue to implement a plan to improve parks and recreation throughout the city. Offering quality city services attracts new citizens to our city and keeps our residents engaged in the community.

What is one issue the current council is working on that you would like to see improved? Improvements in city services, road paving, law enforcement and fire, and neighborhood beautification.

What do you believe the city's role should be if a state or federal issue impacts Toledo directly? I believe that Toledo has, and should continue to present a strong united front on state and federal issues that impact us. Our current administration has done a tremendous job of taking a stand for what Toledo needs and wants, I believe we should keep that momentum.

How do you plan to reach out to constituents to make sure you're representing everyone in your district? Direct contact, being in my community and meeting my constituents is key. Regularly appearing at block watch meetings and other public interest events keep me out and about meeting people.

Abigail Sadowy - District 2

Political Party: Republican

Job Background/ Relevant Community Experience:

Education: Associates Degree in Criminal Justice; Bowsher Graduate Class of 1991.

Experience: Owner – Absoloot Abyaoke - Karaoke and Disc Jockey Service - 21 years; Paraprofessional for Toledo Public Schools - 11 years; Police Officer - 5 years; Coast Guard Auxiliary - 5 years; Cub Master at Boy Scout of America - 13 years.

How Long Have you lived in Toledo? I have lived in Toledo my whole life and in District 2 (from the south part to the northwest corner) for all of it.

Why do you want to serve on Toledo City Council? I am compassionate honest and persistent. As a city Councilman, I would bring new ideas and energy to Toledo and work to serve the constituents of Toledo with transparency and better communication.

What separates you from the other city council candidates? I feel that my fresh perspective and drive to meet, answer and genuinely serve ALL the constituents of our district sets me apart from my opponent.

What is the top issue on your platform you plan to address if elected to Toledo City Council? I feel my top issue to address for my district and for all Toledoans would be our high-cost water/sewage bill and transparency in how it is managed.

What is one issue the current council is working on that you would like to see improved? One issue with the current council is the communication and notification process for major zoning changes and how far to notify residents. I would like to see this addressed so ALL constituents and businesses that would be affected by the change would receive notification in a more effective manner.

What do you believe the city's role should be if a state or federal issue impacts Toledo directly? I feel as a city we should effectively voice our concerns and address them with State and Federal authorities especially when its impact would negatively affect our city.

How do you plan to reach out to constituents to make sure you're representing everyone in your district? I have already begun this process by walking in my district neighborhoods introducing myself and giving them a way to connect with me. I plan to continue this even after the election as well as going to neighborhood meetings and events. It is important to ALWAYS keep their voice first and foremost as I am their employee.

Theresa Gadus - District 3

Political Party - Democrat

Job Background/ Relevant Community Experience 13 years with Toledo Public Schools as an educational interpreter, chair of One Voice for East Toledo, community stakeholder for the Glass City Metro park & Navarre Park revitalization project, facilitated the East Toledo Main St. Initiative – bringing the Toledo Arts Commission, The Toledo Design Center, residents, and local artists together to plan the revitalization corridor, involved in cohort & served as a team leader of an Operation SafeGrowth project that builds safe neighborhoods by using the Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, (CPTED) , and data analysis, president of the Stonewall Democrats of Northwest Ohio, committee member for the Epic Toledo T-Town Dash, GSA liaison & professional development coordinator for GLSEN of Northwest Ohio

How Long Have you lived in Toledo? Most of my life

Why do you want to serve on Toledo City Council? - I believe a city council person’s job is to listen, & be led by the people they serve, not only work for them but with them. As a public servant I see this as an opportunity to serve the whole district.

What separates you from the other candidate in your district? My position in the Toledo Public Schools, & my work in the community gives me a unique understanding of the issues facing students, families, & workers in our community.

What is the top issue on your platform you plan to address if elected to Toledo City Council? Developing safe, vibrant neighborhoods, create & support a public-private endowment that will provide private dollars for park improvements, host monthly town halls to facilitate communication between residents in my district and city leaders.

What is one issue the current council is working on that you would like to see improved? - I would like to add solar-powered, motion-sensitive LED lights to the entrances of the Better Board-up Program and to cut down the overgrowth around these houses.

What do you believe the city's role should be if a state or federal issue impacts Toledo directly? - City council’s role is to facilitate any changes that arise, but it is also our role to represent our city by pressuring the state, then working our way up to the federal government for changes in policy. Toledo is a big city with a lot to offer, and we have already influenced change, so we need to continue that momentum.

How do you plan to reach out to constituents to make sure you're representing everyone in your district? - This is something I feel strongly about, so much so I have put it in my platform to host monthly town hall meetings rotation between east and south Toledo.

June Boyd - District 4

Political Party - Democrat

How Long Have you lived in Toledo? I have lived in Toledo for 82 years (a healthy 84-year-old)

Job Background/ Relevant Community Experience - I want to again serve on Toledo City Council because of the critical state of District 4. Too many funerals, too many young people dying; the district has been totally neglected, vacant, abandoned, boarded homes, high weeds, it is as though our tax dollars are not utilized in the central city.

What separates you from the other candidate in your district? The issue that separates from me and my opponent is personality. The ability to bring people together. I paramount to resolve our problems; I feel I have the necessary talent to do the same because of years of experience and organizing.

What is the top issue on your platform you plan to address if elected to Toledo City Council? The top issue or platform is crime, neglect of central city, a disconnect from residents wherein they are discouraged that nothing is being done; also we need major activities for our youth which I am presently working on. There needs to be a housing solution wherein homes are rebuilt and not torn down.

What is one issue the current council is working on that you would like to see improved? - The issue I would like to see improved is the lead issue. Because of the seriousness of the problem, the city needs to establish a separate department to address the issue with a director and staff to examine the problem community-wide.

What do you believe the city's role should be if a state or federal issue impacts Toledo directly? - If there is an issue concerning Toledo, and the state or federal government is involved. The city should have a representative work with both entities, and keep the electorate informed in order to broaden communication.

How do you plan to reach out to constituents to make sure you're representing everyone in your district? - I plan to reach constituents through New Toledo, Inc. a grassroots organization I formed last April. The goal is to bring people together in order to identify the issues we need to improve and work together to achieve the success necessary for our children and their future.

Sam Melden - District 5

Political Party - Democrat

Job Background/ Relevant Community Experience - I have worked and built my career in leadership roles with various non-profit organizations, including as the executive director of Food for Thought, executive director of the Servant Leadership Center, and director of Growth and Advancement for Leadership Toledo. Currently, I serve as the director of strategic engagement for The Ability Center of Toledo.

How Long Have you lived in Toledo? Right after being married, nearly 12 years ago, my wife and I bought our first house in Toledo, and are now raising our three children here.

Why do you want to serve on Toledo City Council? I believe city council can improve in the way it is serving our neighborhoods. I'm running for Toledo City Council because I think we need to all work together to move Toledo forward, and the way we do that is through our neighborhoods. We need to work together to create safe, strong and sustainable neighborhoods in our city. Every policy decision on city council needs to be thought about in terms of how it affects neighborhoods.

What separates you from the other candidate in your district? I think I am uniquely qualified for this position because of my experience in the community over the past several years. Every professional role, including my current job, has been about improving our community. Service to the community isn't a side project for me, it is, and has been my full-time focus.

What is the top issue on your platform you plan to address if elected to Toledo City Council? Neighborhoods. We need to make sure our streets are taken care of, our blocks are safe and protected, and our neighbors are connected to one another, which makes our community strong. Everything city council should help support, strengthen and sustain our neighborhoods in that way.

What is one issue the current council is working on that you would like to see improved? I would love to see an updated city plan that includes and integrates the quality of our neighborhoods as spelled out above.

What do you believe the city's role should be if a state or federal issue impacts Toledo directly? I think every state or federal issue impacts Toledo, because it impacts Toledoans. Our role in local government is to make sure we are removing barriers for people to do better for themselves in our great city. However that policy reacts to federal and state policy is going to be decided on a case by case basis.

How do you plan to reach out to constituents to make sure you're representing everyone in your district? This is one of the most important aspects of this job. To fully represent the constituents in your district, you have to be in consistent two-way communication with everyone. One way is to get my information, and updates out to District 5 neighbors through an email newsletter, consistent social media updates, and new methods such as a podcast. Then it is important to listen as much as possible. The way I will do this is through attending key community meetings, responding quickly to phone calls and emails, and even going door to door outside of the campaign season to hear what is happening at the neighborhood level.

Tom Names - District 5

Political Party - Republican



Job Background/ Relevant Community Experience: Tree Toledo, Educational Chairman Monroe Street United Methodist Church Community Garden Adopt a City Street Corner, upkeep, Mudhens Booster Club, Secretary

How long have you lived in Toledo? 24 years. I came to Toledo in 1983-84 and 1989-90 on job assignments, but I permanently moved to Toledo in 1995.

Why do you want to serve on Toledo City Council? I have a passion for service and am frustrated by the Toledo government. What type of leadership does not provide reliable drinking water and good streets, outsources downtown parking enforcement and judiciary, and allows outsiders to dictate policy with skewed, self-serving studies not available for public scrutiny. I believe the interests of the public have not been well represented, and I have the skill set well-suited to resolving many of the current issues.

What separates you from the other candidate in your district? I have a forty-year resume of achievements. I don’t think he has a resume or a list of accomplishments. I articulate my plans, for example, on-street repair, clean water, and lead safety. His plans are nebulous like moving(?) Toledo forward, guaranteeing(?) 24-hour responses, partnering(?) with police, keeping an eye(?) on crime and building(?) block parties. My plans for the future are sound like the regionalization of Toledo water 1-1/2 years ago. His plans do not consider the ramifications and costs like “strategically” relocating the winter salt for streets around the city. We both favor robust neighborhoods, but I have not seen him at the Blessed Sacrament or Westwood Shelter neighborhood meetings. I am dedicated to devoting my full time to serving city council. He will juggle city council work with raising a young family, a full-time job and going to school for a Master’s degree. I am the endorsed Republican in favor of conservative basic services. He is a Democrat and favors parties and spending. I represent a check and balance on the Democrat-dominated Toledo government. He is expected to vote lockstep with fellow Democrats and for special interests like Promedica, his former employer. I am sensible and businesslike similar to Tom Waniewski, the present District 5 Councilman. He is personable and photogenic.

What is the top issue on your platform you plan to address if elected to Toledo City Council? True mill and fill road repair with allocated funds from the gasoline tax and budget; not costly, ineffective road patching.

What is one issue the current council is working on that you would like to see improved? The lead ordinance. The court appeal has already taken too long with citizens at risk and should be abandoned. The ordinance needs to be rewritten with a priority targeting homes where school children have shown elevated levels of lead poisoning. There is no basis for targeting landlords that was ruled discriminatory by the court system. The survey and remediation methods in the ordinance need to be pragmatic and verifiable. I have prepared an asbestos survey and abatement specifications for the power industry.

What do you believe the city's role should be if a state or federal issue impacts Toledo directly? The city already has consultants/lobbyists keeping a watchful eye on proposed legislation that might impact Toledo. I would keep the lines of communication open with state and federal government representatives and provide appropriate feedback, hopefully, in concert with the mayor.

How do you plan to reach out to constituents to make sure you're representing everyone in your district? I will continue to make myself available to constituents. During the campaign, I openly advertised my phone number, e-mail address, website, Facebook page and invited anyone interested in a face-to-face exchange of ideas to meet me at Barry Bagels in Westgate at 10:00 AM on Saturdays. Communication is a two-way street. I would consider resuming a Newsletter similar to Tom Waniewski’s for District 5 constituents and anyone else interested. A knowledgeable electorate encourages engagement and promotes democracy. Vote!

Chris Delaney - District 6

Political Party - Democrat

How long have you lived in Toledo? - I have lived in Toledo for 46 years.

Relevant Experience - Two years as District 6 Councilman

Job Background/ Relevant Community Experience: I have been a public servant for most of my adult life. I spent over 30 years on the Toledo Police Department, I have led state and federal task forces. One as director of and organized crime taskforce authorized by then-Attorney General and now Governor DeWine, the other for Homeland Security Investigations out of Detroit, Mich. I have taught classes at St. Francis High School and at the University of Toledo. Other than my experiences on city council, I also volunteer with Mobile Meals, delivering food to those in need twice a month. I have been involved with community issues for decades, as noted with my experience above. I have an Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s degree in Organizational Leadership.

Why do you want to serve on Toledo City Council? I want to continue to serve on Toledo City Council to keep working on improving basic public services, infrastructure, and regional cooperation.

What separates you from the other candidate in your district? My public service and education clearly separate me from the other candidate.

What is the top issue on your platform you plan to address if elected to Toledo City Council? My top issue will continue to be improving basic public services which have the added effect of reducing blight, increasing safety, and returning pride to our neighborhoods.

What is one issue the current council is working on that you would like to see improved? An issue that council is working on that needs to be improved is the lack of response to the lead crisis. The longer it takes to take action, the more our residents - especially children, suffer. We need to move forward on this as soon as possible.

What do you believe the city's role should be if a state or federal issue impacts Toledo directly? Toledo’s role in state and federal issues is to listen to, represent, and speak for our constituents. This is often done with resolutions sent to the governing offices involved.

How do you plan to reach out to constituents to make sure you're representing everyone in your district? I regularly attend BlockWatch meetings and also host district meetings when issues arise. Meetings in the past include issues including: the location of the Lucas County Jail, Regional water, street repairs, ditch and sewer maintenance, a new park in Library Village, as well as hosting events like Identity frauds and scams, etc.

Ron Murphy - District 6

Political Party- Republican

Job Background- Six years as a sales manager, 14 years working for a mental health-nonprofit organization.

Relevant Community Experience- During my time of employment with Neighborhood Properties Inc., I have had thousands of interactions with citizens from very diverse communities from all over the city of Toledo. For years, I have attended various informative meetings and events depending on the needs of my community.

How Long Have you lived in Toledo?- Since birth, 39 years.

Why do you want to serve on Toledo City Council?- I feel that becoming city councilman is the best way for me to be able to serve my community. Public service has been my passion and fulfills my desire to help others. I feel it can help me take my love of serving others to the next level.

What separates you from the other candidate in your district?- I believe citizens should expect their councilman to use every communications device at their disposal to better communicate with their constituents. I'm willing to use social media to answer questions from the community quickly.

What is the top issue on your platform you plan to address if elected to Toledo City Council?- The decaying of our roads and abandoned buildings.

What is one issue the current council is working on that you would like to see improved?- The repairing of our decaying roads. .

What do you believe the city's role should be if a state or federal issue impacts Toledo directly? - The city's role should be to comply with the state and federal law buy also carefully consider what, if any, negative impacts could be made to our citizens, and address those concerns with state and federal lawmakers.

How do you plan to reach out to constituents to make sure you're representing everyone in your district?- I will use multiple communication tools including major social media outlets, block watch meetings, in-person communication, telephone, email, and text.

Other Candidates:

Tyrone Riley - District 1

Glen Cook - District 3

Yvonne Harper - District 4