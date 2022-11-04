Michigan Ballot Proposal 3 Facts, voters share their thoughts

On election day, Michigan voters will vote on a measure that would include a right to abortion in the state constitution.

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. — Since the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortions have become an even more controversial topic. On election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters will have a chance to amend their state constitution to protect abortion rights, Ballot Proposal 3.

Proposal 3 would provide a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom.

The term reproductive freedom would be defined as "the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care."

The ballot initiative would allow the state, through future legislation, to regulate abortion after fetal viability (the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb).

If passed, the state could not ban the use of abortion to "protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant individual," as determined by an attending healthcare professional.

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Establish a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including the right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management and infertility;

Allow the state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit it if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health;

Forbid state discrimination in the enforcement of this right; prohibit prosecution of an individual, or a person helping a pregnant individual, for exercising rights established by this amendment;

Invalidate state laws conflicting with this amendment.

WTOL 11 went out to speak with voters about Prop 3. There were many both for and against the issue. Alarmingly, there was some misinformation floating around about what Ballot Proposal 3 actually was about and would allow.

To clarify, WTOL 11 obtained an empty Michigan voter ballot.

As seen in the image above, the language in Proposal 22- 3 mentions nothing about termination of parental rights, nothing about discrimination against minorities or discrimination against people in need. It just covers reproductive rights.

Voters, James Williams and Sarah Smith agreed that the most important thing is to vote on the issue.

"Just make sure that you have your opinion stated, because you don't want this action being put forth without you having an opinion on it. It's your right as an American Citizen," Williams said.

"Especially for that, every vote does count. So, please, please go vote," Smith said.

Prop 3 is a initiative petition. It is on the ballot after a group called Reproductive Freedom for All gathered and submitted more than 750,000 valid signatures of registered Michigan voters to get this put on the general election ballot.

"Women should have access to the health care that they need. I feel like, men in general, really shouldn't really have an opinion on this. I think that they should probably keep it to themselves," Williams said.

"To me, a baby's life is important. Although there are very very tragic situations, and there are terrible things that happen. It does not change the fact that life begins at conception," Smith said.

For more information about Ballot Proposal 3, click here.

Michigan voters do not have to wait until election day to cast a ballot. There is early voting by absentee ballot available now. Also, anyone can register to vote at their specific city or township clerk office until 8 p.m. on Election Day. For more information, click here.