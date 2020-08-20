'We should not boycott this good company': Gov. Mike DeWine addresses President Trump's call to boycott Akron-based Goodyear

"I come down on the side of the First Amendment," DeWine said during his Thursday briefing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One day after President Trump called for the boycott of Akron-based Goodyear on social media, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine responded during his COVID-19 press conference.

"We should not boycott this good company with good Ohio workers who are doing a good job and making a good product," DeWine said when asked about Trump's statement.

DeWine didn't want to get too detailed in his response, saying he didn't fully understand the story. "I come down ont the side of the First Amendment," he addded.

Trump called for the boycott of Goodyear tires after the company reportedly told employees they couldn't wear "Make America Great Again" or "Blue Lives Matter" attire.

"Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS," Trump tweeted Wednesday.

A Goodyear employee told a TV station that the company's zero-tolerance policy was "discriminatory." The worker claimed the photo was taken during a "diversity training," but Goodyear said Wednesday that wasn't true.

As DeWine was speaking on Thursday, the CEO of Goodyear was tweeting.

Rich Kramer addressed the Trump controversy in a letter he posted on social media.

"To be clear, Goodyear does not endorse any political organization, party, or candidate," Kramer wrote. "We have a longstanding corporate policy that asks associates to refrain from workplace expressions in support of any candidate or political party."

"Second, Goodyear strongly supports our law enforcement partners and deeply appreciates all they do to put their lives on the line each and every day for our communities," Kramer added.

A message from Rich Kramer: By now, you are aware of a visual from our Topeka factory that has been circulating in the media. I want to personally clear the record on what you are seeing and hearing. pic.twitter.com/UqqFeFQn6t — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 20, 2020