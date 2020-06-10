Ohio Sec. of State LaRose: Record number of absentee ballots requested

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday, on the first day of early in-person voting in Ohio, the number absentee ballot applications received by county boards of elections have surpassed 2 million, reaching a new record.
At the same time during the 2016 election, 1,091,188 absentee ballots had been requested. All data is current as of Oct. 2.
Over the past week, 158,839 new absentee ballot requests were submitted by Ohio voters, according to the secretary's office.
“A record number of Ohioans have requested an absentee ballot and soon they will see that ballot arrive in their mailbox,” LaRose said. “The clock has started, so don’t wait to return it. Make sure your voice is heard.”
Absentee ballots will start getting mailed Tuesday.
You can check the full breakdown of how many ballots have been requested in northwest Ohio counties below:
Lucas County: 66,514
Wood County: 20,431
Defiance County: 4,726
Hancock County: 9,458
Henry County: 3,812
Ottawa County: 7,252
Sandusky County: 8,521
Seneca County: 7,312
Williams County: 4,157
Paulding County: 2,098
Putnam County: 4,677
Fulton County: 4,890
Huron County: 8,023
Erie County: 14,370
