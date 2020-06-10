Ohio Sec. of State LaRose: Record number of absentee ballots requested

The Ohio Secretary of State announced over 2 million absentee ballot applications have been received by county boards of election.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday, on the first day of early in-person voting in Ohio, the number absentee ballot applications received by county boards of elections have surpassed 2 million, reaching a new record.

At the same time during the 2016 election, 1,091,188 absentee ballots had been requested. All data is current as of Oct. 2.

Over the past week, 158,839 new absentee ballot requests were submitted by Ohio voters, according to the secretary's office.

“A record number of Ohioans have requested an absentee ballot and soon they will see that ballot arrive in their mailbox,” LaRose said. “The clock has started, so don’t wait to return it. Make sure your voice is heard.”

﻿Absentee ballots will start getting mailed Tuesday.

You can check the full breakdown of how many ballots have been requested in northwest Ohio counties below:

Lucas County: 66,514

Wood County: 20,431

Defiance County: 4,726

Hancock County: 9,458

Henry County: 3,812

Ottawa County: 7,252

Sandusky County: 8,521

Seneca County: 7,312

Williams County: 4,157

Paulding County: 2,098

Putnam County: 4,677

Fulton County: 4,890

Huron County: 8,023

Erie County: 14,370