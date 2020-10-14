Number of Ohioans voting early or requesting absentee ballots breaks records

With 21 days until Election Day, the number of Ohioans showing up to vote early has trippled compared to the same time in 2016.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The number of Ohioans participating in this presidential election has broken records with triple the number of voters showing up at the polls at early voting centers.

About 193,000 Ohioans voted early in-person in the first week of the early voting period, compared to 64,312 at the same time in 2016.

Absentee ballot requests increased by 316,033 to a total of 2,470,268 absentee ballot applications received by county boards of elections statewide. At the same time during the 2016 election, 1,245,670 absentee ballots had been requested.

You can check the full breakdown of how many ballots have been requested and how many voters have shown up at the polls in northwest Ohio counties below: